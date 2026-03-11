Allu Cinemas opens in Hyderabad with country's largest Dolby screen

The main hall seats 644 people and rocks dual 4K Dolby Vision projectors plus a super-bright, crystal-clear display. Sound-wise, you're getting the full experience with a 64-channel Dolby Atmos system. Even the three smaller screens come packed with top-tier projection and sound technology, all wrapped up in a space designed for perfect contrast—basically, it's built for epic movie nights.

The cinema is located near Financial District, Hyderabad

If you want next-level visuals and audio (and bragging rights for seeing movies on the country's biggest Dolby screen), this is your spot.

With its prime location near Hyderabad's Financial District and advanced tech that sets it apart from regular multiplexes, Allu Cinemas is aiming to be the place for movie lovers in town.