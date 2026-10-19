Aman Gandhi evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Television actor Aman Gandhi, known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. This season, each contestant entered with two lifelines. Although there was no eviction last week, Gandhi lost his first lifeline after receiving the fewest votes. He was in the bottom three for two consecutive weeks and eventually failed to survive in the game.
Gameplay analysis
Gandhi's gameplay was inconsistent
During his five-week stay in the Bigg Boss 20 house, Gandhi's gameplay was inconsistent.
Fellow housemates often slammed him for not taking a timely stand during arguments.
One of the recent controversies involved wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull questioning his sexuality and making remarks about homophobia.
Although Gandhi raised the issue later, several contestants questioned why he hadn't objected earlier.
Career leap
When he revealed why he joined the show
When he joined Bigg Boss 20, Gandhi had said that he wanted to be a part of another leading show after Bhagyalaxmi.
He had said, "I was hungry, dreamy, and wanted something big. I thought that after IPL, the biggest event in this country was Bigg Boss."
He also revealed that this was his second offer for the show; the first one came in 2022-23 for its OTT version.