Aman Gandhi evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'

When he joined Bigg Boss 20, Gandhi had said that he wanted to be a part of another leading show after Bhagyalaxmi.

He had said, "I was hungry, dreamy, and wanted something big. I thought that after IPL, the biggest event in this country was Bigg Boss."

He also revealed that this was his second offer for the show; the first one came in 2022-23 for its OTT version.