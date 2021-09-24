Amazon launches Prime Video Channels, brings OTTs on single platform

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that it has partnered with eight other streaming services to provide an expanded content library on its platform. The streaming service unveiled Prime Video Channels, which will offer diverse content from its counterparts like Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Here's more.

Subscribers will have option of add-on subscriptions on Prime Video

The company will provide its subscribers the option for add-on subscriptions on the Amazon Prime Video app and website so that they can access the content of these streaming services. "The launch of Prime Video Channels is a step toward making Amazon Prime Video the preferred entertainment destination for customers in India," the company said in a statement.

Quote

First of its kind video entertainment marketplace in India: Amazon

"With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace first of its kind in India," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager at Amazon Prime Video India.

Benefit

Titles can be streamed in Bengali and Malayalam languages

"This will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video's distribution, reach, and tech infrastructure," said Gandhi. With Hoichoi and Manorama Max, Prime members can stream titles in Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Information

An array of content will be available

Docubay and Shorts TV will offer the Prime members award-winning documentaries and short films, respectively. Lionsgate, MUBI, and Eros Now will serve the audience with blockbuster and quality cinema, and with Discovery+, they can view wildlife, adventure, science, food, and lifestyle content.

Subscription

Yearly add-on subscription charges for the eight OTT apps

The yearly add-on subscription for the apps is Discovery+ (Rs. 299), Docubay (Rs. 499), Eros Now (Rs. 299), Lionsgate Play (Rs. 699), Manorama Max (Rs. 699), MUBI (Rs. 1,999) and Shorts TV (Rs. 299). Discovery+ and Eros Now are offering a 25 percent discount for Prime members at launch, while there's a 33 percent discount on Hoichoi annual subscription for multiple streams and devices.

Information

Manorama Max is offering 30 percent discount

Manorama Max and Shorts TV are offering 30 and 40 percent discounts, respectively, to Amazon Prime subscribers. MUBI is offering an introductory discount to Prime members at the launch.