Amazon's AI is making movies and shows faster and cheaper
Amazon MGM Studios is rolling out artificial intelligence to help make films and shows faster and cheaper, but they're keeping creative people in the driver's seat.
Their new AI Studio, launched last August, is set to release its first tools for testing in March 2026.
The tech already helped create big, detailed scenes in 'House of David'
The goal? Save money and speed up work—like making sure characters stay consistent across scenes.
Amazon says industry pros like Robert Stromberg and Kunal Nayyar are working with them, so artists still have a key role as AI becomes part of the process.