Next Article
Amitabh Bachchan joins GIFT City's next big project
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is teaming up with Shree Lotus Developers to launch a massive new project in Gujarat's GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
Spanning over 10 lakh square feet, the plan includes high-end residential units, premium retail spaces, and Grade-A commercial offices.
It's Shree Lotus Developers's first venture in Gujarat and will be built by Rise Root Projects Private Limited.
Why it matters for locals (and beyond)
The project aims to wrap up in four years and is anticipated to create jobs and boost the local economy.
As Shahpur village Sarpanch Arpit Patel put it, GIFT City has already brought "national identity" and more opportunities since 2007.
With upcoming metro lines and a riverfront on the way, living standards around GIFT City are likely to get even better.