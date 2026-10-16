'That stigma...': Anant Joshi on Rohit Roy's 'dustbin' TV remarks

Joshi defended the television industry, saying, "I think I will not put that stigma on television that television has."

However, he understood Roy's concerns about the industry's reliance on ratings.

"But I do get where he comes from, largely because it is such a TRP-based medium."

"So, yes, I think the creators took a back foot and it kind of became a medium wherein it was just meant to satiate a very sort of intellectually uninvolved audience, let's say."