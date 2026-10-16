'That stigma...': Anant Joshi on Rohit Roy's 'dustbin' TV remarks
What's the story
Actor Anant Joshi has responded to the ongoing debate on Indian TV after his Chumbak co-star Rohit Roy called it a "dustbin medium." Speaking to NDTV, Joshi shared his perspective based on his own experiences in the industry. He said, "I got to be part of television shows." "When I did two television shows, those were adaptations of such amazing shows and movies that I felt Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? was the most intense show."
Industry insights
'It is such a TRP-based medium'
Joshi defended the television industry, saying, "I think I will not put that stigma on television that television has."
However, he understood Roy's concerns about the industry's reliance on ratings.
"But I do get where he comes from, largely because it is such a TRP-based medium."
"So, yes, I think the creators took a back foot and it kind of became a medium wherein it was just meant to satiate a very sort of intellectually uninvolved audience, let's say."
Production pressures
'A daily soap is like delivering a 30-minute episode...'
Joshi also emphasized the challenges of producing daily television content, which often go unrecognized.
"I think by saying this, we are only discouraging the audience and the makers on television who are probably putting in a lot of their hard work," he said.
"A daily soap is like delivering a 30-minute episode every day. It's not easy."
Industry hierarchy
Here's what Roy said exactly
Roy's remarks were part of a larger discussion about the perceived hierarchy in the entertainment industry, where TV actors are often seen as less prestigious than their movie counterparts.
On the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, he noted that this difference was evident in how actors behaved at public events.
He said film stars often exhibited a certain "grace and dignity" while criticizing some television personalities for their behavior.