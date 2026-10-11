'Still processing': Anant Mahadevan 'numb' after Nana Patekar's death
What's the story
Filmmaker Anant Mahadevan, who worked with the late actor Nana Patekar in The Confession of Mary, recently opened up about their association. The film was one of Patekar's last projects and is currently in post-production. Mahadevan told ETimes that he is still coming to terms with Patekar's sudden demise. "It was numbing, and I am still processing the truth," he said.
Final discussions
Had spoken to him days back: Mahadevan
Mahadevan also revealed that he had spoken to Patekar a few days before his death.
"I had spoken to him a few days back, prompting him to go to the Toronto Film Festival for a screening of our film, but he revealed how long-haul flights made him claustrophobic," he said.
The director also shared that Patekar was supposed to finish dubbing for The Confession of Mary before his sudden death.
Ongoing discussions
They had plans to collaborate again
Mahadevan revealed that he and Patekar remained in touch even after the actor moved to Pune.
"We spoke at regular intervals. He had ideas to make another film with me, and we ended up having exploratory conversations," he said.
The director also shared a light-hearted exchange with Patekar about their meetings, saying, "The exchange deal would be filter coffee packets from my side and mangoes on his part."
Film passion
Patekar's passion for 'The Confession of Mary'
Mahadevan also shared how passionate Patekar was about The Confession of Mary. "The character of the Kerala priest who was accused in a scandal touched him so much that he delved into it with childlike enthusiasm," he said.
The film recently had a market screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and is now approaching the end of its post-production.
It also stars Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Gautam Rode.
Lasting impression
When Patekar praised 'The Confession of Mary'
Mahadevan also recalled a compliment from Patekar that has stayed with him.
"He told me, 'I normally comb through scripts to modify the rough patches, but The Confession... was near perfect and I jumped straight into the shoot,'" he said.
The 75-year-old actor died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest.