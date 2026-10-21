'This is wrong...': Anita Kanwal debunks reports of financial crisis
What's the story
Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has denied reports claiming that she is facing a financial crisis and seeking help. The 72-year-old said the news coverage had caused her distress and sleepless nights. In a video posted on social media, she explained that her comments in an interview six months ago were misrepresented. "Aise likh rahe hain ki main bheek maang rahi hoon logon se. Yeh galat baat hai (They're writing as if I'm begging. This is wrong)," she said.
Financial status
'I can manage my finances for the next 10 years'
Kanwal, who is known for her roles in Banegi Apni Baat and Sasural Genda Phool, said she comes from a well-to-do family and can manage her finances for the next 10 years.
She also mentioned that since the interview, she has bagged a film project, received collaboration offers on Instagram, and created her own reel drama series.
"Aise kyun dikha rahe hain ki (Why are you showing that) Anita is in a financial mess? I am not."
Response
This excerpt got misrepresented
Kanwal clarified that she did not wish to take financial help from her own children, questioning why she would seek assistance from anyone else.
"Mere naam ko iss tarah badnaam mat kariye, iss umar mein (Don't defame me at this age)," she concluded.
While speaking on Vickey Lalwani's podcast, Kanwal had revealed that if there was no work, she could sustain herself for a year and a half. This comment had been falsely reported as her seeking financial aid.