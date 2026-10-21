'This is wrong...': Anita Kanwal debunks reports of financial crisis 

Kanwal, who is known for her roles in Banegi Apni Baat and Sasural Genda Phool, said she comes from a well-to-do family and can manage her finances for the next 10 years.

She also mentioned that since the interview, she has bagged a film project, received collaboration offers on Instagram, and created her own reel drama series.

"Aise kyun dikha rahe hain ki (Why are you showing that) Anita is in a financial mess? I am not."