Veteran actor Anita Kanwal opens up on financial struggles

Kanwal expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for her body of work.

She said, "Now the new kids don't even know the work I have done. I get offered a 21-year-old's role at times."

"I am not begging for work. If someone doesn't know who Anita Kanwal is and the work she has done, there is nothing I can do."

Despite auditioning and meeting casting directors, she hasn't received any substantial offers yet.