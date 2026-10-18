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Home / News / Entertainment News / Veteran actor Anita Kanwal opens up on financial struggles
Veteran actor Anita Kanwal opens up on financial struggles
Anita Kanwal is a veteran actor

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal opens up on financial struggles

By Isha Sharma
Oct 18, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

Veteran Bollywood actor Anita Kanwal, known for Banegi Apni Baat, Shaanti, and Sasural Genda Phool, has opened up about her financial struggles. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, she revealed that her savings might last only another year and emphasized that returning to work is essential for her mental well-being.

Financial struggles

'I need to earn... I don't want to take money'

Kanwal (72) said, "I need to earn. If I survive for another 10-12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that's why I need work."

"Even though my kids want to support me, I don't want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give."

Industry challenges

Disappointment over not being recognized by the younger generation

Kanwal expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for her body of work.

She said, "Now the new kids don't even know the work I have done. I get offered a 21-year-old's role at times."

"I am not begging for work. If someone doesn't know who Anita Kanwal is and the work she has done, there is nothing I can do."

Despite auditioning and meeting casting directors, she hasn't received any substantial offers yet.

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Film experience

On working with Shah Rukh Khan

Kanwal also reminisced about her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She revealed that her main scene with Khan was cut from the final edit, which disappointed her.

"I never auditioned for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It was real fun doing that film."

"Everyone thought I was too young to be Deepak Tijori's mother at that time...but it was a nice role."

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Director collaboration

When Prakash Jha doubled her remuneration

Kanwal also spoke about her experience working with director Prakash Jha on the 2003 film Gangaajal.

She revealed that after the film's success, her remuneration was doubled.

"When I did Gangaajal, I was paid timely, and he paid me fully."

"I got a call from his office saying my check was ready...I said I was already paid. I was told that since Gangaajal did very well, Prakash ji gave an extra paycheck to everyone."

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