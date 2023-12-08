Box office collection: 'Annapoorani' needs commercial boost for survival

'Annapoorani' box office collection

Nayanthara is a big name in Tamil cinema and the actor has solidified her position nationally with the release of Jawan. Her recent Tamil film Annapoorani started decently but became quite slow at the box office. The film has failed to surpass the Rs. 4 crore mark in the first week. It has a very crucial weekend ahead.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nilesh Krishnaa directorial earned Rs. 42 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.94 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and is pitted against Parking. The cast includes Jai, Sathyan, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and Karthik Kumar, among others. The music is helmed by Thaman S.

