'Anomie': Mammootty, Mohanlal share teaser for thriller's week-long run
Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal just dropped a teaser to celebrate the film Anomie: The Equation of Death wrapping up its first week in theaters.
Directed by Riyas Marath, the movie stars Bhavana as Zara Philip, who's determined to investigate her brother's disappearance.
'The Equation of Death'
The teaser sets a tense mood with its haunting score and stylised cuts.
Zara's emotional plea stands out, backed by the tagline "The Equation of Death."
The visuals highlight the film's slick production and global appeal—definitely one for thriller fans.
Meet the cast and crew
Anomie brings together Shebin Benson (as the missing brother), Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu, Arjun Lal, and Drishya Regunath.
Behind the camera: Sujith Sarang on cinematography, Harshavardhan Rameshwar on music, Kiran Das editing, Arjun Jox as art director—all under Panorama Studios.