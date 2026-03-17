Anupam Kher returns to stage with 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Anupam Kher is heading back to the stage with his new play, Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, with the premiere date and venue yet to be announced.

It's a bit of a homecoming for him and features Swaroop Sampat alongside him.