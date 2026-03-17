Anupam Kher returns to stage with 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'
Entertainment
Anupam Kher is heading back to the stage with his new play, Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, with the premiere date and venue yet to be announced.
It's a bit of a homecoming for him and features Swaroop Sampat alongside him.
Musical comedy will have multiple actors and songs
This musical comedy, written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, explores today's relationships with a multi-actor cast including Meghna Malik and Maya Sharma.
Music comes from Anu Malik (making his theater debut), plus performances by singers like Shaan and Sukhwinder Singh, so expect a lively mix of story and songs.