'Anupamaa's dialogue gets fun twist in viral dance video
Entertainment
A dramatic line from the TV show Anupamaa—"Bas Ab Yahi Baki Tha," delivered by Rupali Ganguly—just got a fun twist on Instagram.
Young dancers used the dialogue as the soundtrack for a mashup of classic Bollywood steps, and their video (posted by abcddancefactory) quickly went viral.
The post shows dancers perfectly timing their moves
The post, captioned "Did we miss any other famous step? ", shows dancers perfectly timing their moves to the intense monolog.
The unexpected combo of serious TV drama and playful dance has viewers hooked, with comments calling it a "Winner of this trend,"
Anupamaa's knack for sparking social media moments continues!