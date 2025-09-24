Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' on Prime Video this weekend

Story, cast, and theatrical run of 'Ghaati'

The story follows Sheelavathi (played by Shetty), who goes from being a victim to standing up as an avenger against the Naidu brothers.

Set in the Eastern Ghats near the Andhra-Odisha border, the film dives into the struggles of a marginalized community caught up in illegal trade.

Ghaati also marks Shetty's return to Telugu cinema after a break and features Vikram Prabhu (making his Telugu debut), Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Ravindra Vijay.

The movie hit theaters earlier this month and got mixed reviews but is now set for a wider audience online.