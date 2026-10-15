Apple TV renews 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' for Season 2
What's the story
Apple TV has announced the renewal of its original series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed for a second season. The show, which stars Tatiana Maslany as newly divorced mother Paula, delves into her life as she navigates through "blackmail, murder, and youth soccer." The first season ended with a twist in the Season 1 finale.
Plot details
Here's the official logline of the show
The official logline of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed reads, "(The show) follows newly divorced mom Paula."
"Convinced she witnessed a crime, while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis, Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self."
Cast details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'
The series also stars Jake Johnson as Paula's ex-husband Karl, along with Murray Bartlett, Brandon Flynn, Dolly de Leon, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Kiarra Hamagami, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, and Nola Wallace.
David J. Rosen created Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed and serves as the showrunner.
The executive producers include Rosen and director David Gordon Green, along with Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, and Anonymous Content's Bard Dorros, who developed the project.
Show's future
'This is all pretty amazing for a show...'
Rosen expressed his excitement over the show's renewal, saying in a statement, "We are delighted to continue the story of MPG and deeply grateful to Apple and our incredible cast and crew."
He added, "This is all pretty amazing for a show whose title came from a spam email."