Apple TV renews 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' for Season 2

The series also stars Jake Johnson as Paula's ex-husband Karl, along with Murray Bartlett, Brandon Flynn, Dolly de Leon, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Kiarra Hamagami, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, and Nola Wallace.

David J. Rosen created Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed and serves as the showrunner.

The executive producers include Rosen and director David Gordon Green, along with Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, and Anonymous Content's Bard Dorros, who developed the project.