Arijit Singh kicks off his last live tour in Kolkata

Arijit Singh just hit the stage in Kolkata for his first live show since announcing he's stepping away from playback singing. His decision, shared on January 27, surprised a lot of fans who've followed his journey for years.

His announcement left fans emotional On social media, Arijit thanked listeners for their love and said, "I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Fans definitely felt the emotion behind his words.

Arijit performs with Anoushka Shankar, Bickram Ghosh At this special show, Arijit teamed up with sitar star Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh.

They performed Maya Bhora Raati and Traces of You—both tracks that had fans cheering (and some tearing up) in the crowd.