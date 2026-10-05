Arijit Singh announces India tour celebrating 20 years in music
What's the story
Renowned singer Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city tour across India to celebrate his two-decade-long musical journey. The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will take place from January to May, covering Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad. The tour is an opportunity for fans to experience Singh's music live on stage in a grand setting.
Production details
Production on a grand scale
Singh will perform in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23, and Jaipur on February 7.
The next stops are Mumbai (February 20), Bengaluru (March 13), New Delhi (March 27), Pune (April 10), Indore (May 1), and Hyderabad (May 15).
The shows will feature a multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, allowing Singh to get closer to his audience.
The experience will also include 360-degree spatial audio, panoramic screens, kinetic LED fixtures, laser arrays, and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.
Artist's statement
Looking forward to traveling across India, says Singh
Speaking about the milestone, Singh said, "20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people...the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own."
"I'm looking forward to traveling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories...and so many people to meet. I can't wait."
The general sale will begin on October 13 at 2:00pm.
Setlist details
A celebration of Singh's illustrious career
The setlist for the Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 is expected to cover different phases and sounds of Singh's career.
It will feature songs that have become enduring favorites as well as newer material.
Some of his biggest hits are Tum Hi Ho, Phir Mohabbat, Raabta, Channa Mereya, Naina, Zaalima, Gehra Hua, and Sajni, among numerous others.