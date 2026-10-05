Arijit Singh announces India tour celebrating 20 years in music

Singh will perform in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23, and Jaipur on February 7.

The next stops are Mumbai (February 20), Bengaluru (March 13), New Delhi (March 27), Pune (April 10), Indore (May 1), and Hyderabad (May 15).

The shows will feature a multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, allowing Singh to get closer to his audience.

The experience will also include 360-degree spatial audio, panoramic screens, kinetic LED fixtures, laser arrays, and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.