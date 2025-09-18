Arjun Ashokan's 'Sumathi Valavu' heads to OTT: Release date, platform

Plot, cast, crew of the film

The movie centers on Appu, a young guy dealing with spooky visions after a Tamil woman's ghost starts haunting his village.

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai, the cast also features Balu Varghese, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, and Malavika Manoj.

If you're into supernatural comedies with a local twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.