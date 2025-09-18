Next Article
Arjun Ashokan's 'Sumathi Valavu' heads to OTT: Release date, platform
Entertainment
Arjun Ashokan's horror-comedy "Sumathi Valavu" is heading to ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium for its digital premiere on September 26, just six weeks after hitting theaters.
To make things even more accessible, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Plot, cast, crew of the film
The movie centers on Appu, a young guy dealing with spooky visions after a Tamil woman's ghost starts haunting his village.
Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai, the cast also features Balu Varghese, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, and Malavika Manoj.
If you're into supernatural comedies with a local twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.