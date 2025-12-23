Arjun Bijlani steps in for Karan Kundrra on 'Laughter Chefs 3'
Arjun Bijlani is jumping into Laughter Chefs Season 3 while Karan Kundrra heads off to shoot Splitsvilla in Chennai.
Just to clear things up—Bijlani isn't taking over for Bharti Singh, who's on maternity leave after welcoming her second baby in 2025.
What's happening with the show?
Laughter Chefs 3 has been topping TRP charts since its recent launch on Colors TV and also streams on JioHotstar.
The show is hosted by Bharti Singh (when she's around) and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, with popular pairs like Aly Goni-Jannat Zubair and Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash bringing plenty of energy to the kitchen.
Some familiar faces
Fun fact: Both Bijlani and Kundrra were contestants back in Season 1.
And if you're wondering, having other participants step in temporarily isn't new—previous seasons have seen folks like Mr Faisu and Jannat fill in for regular contestants when they were unavailable.