Arshad Warsi to headline 'Jolly LLB 4'
What's the story
The popular Jolly LLB franchise is gearing up for its fourth installment, with Arshad Warsi reprising his role as Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly. The film will be directed by Umesh Shukla and is currently in the final stages of pre-production. A source told Variety India that the production will wrap up by January 2027 and a title for the film is yet to be finalized.
Franchise details
'Jolly LLB 4' will be a prequel
A source told the outlet, "The project is currently in the last leg of pre-production. And it's not taking the film forward. It's a prequel."
The previous three installments were penned and directed by Subhash Kapoor.
The latest part, Jolly LLB 3, saw Warsi return to the franchise, opposite Akshay Kumar's Jagdishwar Mishra.
Director's background
What to expect from Shukla's direction?
Shukla is known for directing movies like OMG: Oh My God! and 102 Not Out.
His work has ranged from social satire to character-driven comedy, but it's unclear what tone he will adopt for the fourth installment or if it will retain the previous movies' courtroom setting and satirical approach.
Meanwhile, Boman Irani, Mohan Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Sanjay Mishra were key players in the original Jolly LLB.