Veteran Malayalam art director K. Shekhar dies at 72

Renowned Malayalam cinema art director K. Shekhar (72) passed away on Saturday at his Thiruvananthapuram residence. He was known for his creative and technically advanced set designs that played a crucial role in the films he worked on. His most notable work was in My Dear Kuttichathan, India's first 3D film.

Career progression Shekhar's journey from costume designer to acclaimed art director Shekhar started his career in the film industry as a costume designer for Padayottam (1982), helmed by Jijo Punnoose. This ambitious period film marked his entry into cinema and paved the way for a long, creative association with visually rich productions. Over the years, he established himself as a sought-after art director known for meticulous detail and inventive design.

Signature style Shekhar's sets blended realism with subtle stylization Shekhar's sets often blended realism with subtle stylization, enhancing the mood of his projects. His work in films like Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu and Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare is remembered for its vibrant, carefully crafted visual environments. His body of work demonstrated how art direction could serve as an active storytelling tool, driving the narrative.