Veteran Malayalam art director K. Shekhar dies at 72
Renowned Malayalam cinema art director K. Shekhar (72) passed away on Saturday at his Thiruvananthapuram residence. He was known for his creative and technically advanced set designs that played a crucial role in the films he worked on. His most notable work was in My Dear Kuttichathan, India's first 3D film.
Career progression
Shekhar's journey from costume designer to acclaimed art director
Shekhar started his career in the film industry as a costume designer for Padayottam (1982), helmed by Jijo Punnoose. This ambitious period film marked his entry into cinema and paved the way for a long, creative association with visually rich productions. Over the years, he established himself as a sought-after art director known for meticulous detail and inventive design.
Signature style
Shekhar's sets blended realism with subtle stylization
Shekhar's sets often blended realism with subtle stylization, enhancing the mood of his projects. His work in films like Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu and Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare is remembered for its vibrant, carefully crafted visual environments. His body of work demonstrated how art direction could serve as an active storytelling tool, driving the narrative.
Landmark achievement
'My Dear Kuttichathan' and the iconic revolving room
Shekhar's most iconic contribution remains My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), India's first 3D film. The film was a landmark in Indian cinema history, with one of its most memorable visual sequences being the revolving room featured in the popular song Aalippazham Perukkam. This technically complex set, conceptualized and designed by Shekhar, became a major talking point and continues to be remembered as a landmark achievement in Malayalam film production design. May he rest in peace.