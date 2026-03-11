Ashish Chanchlani on 'Ekaki''s YouTube release: 'I wanted creative freedom'
Ashish Chanchlani released his first-ever web series, Ekaki, on YouTube, skipping the usual OTT route.
He explained that he wanted full creative freedom: "When we were pitching it to other platforms, they wanted some creative changes that I was not ready to make."
Plot of 'Ekaki' and its viewership
Ekaki is all about a boys-only trip with a horror-sci-fi twist, exactly how Chanchlani pictured it.
He stuck to his vision even when others suggested adding female characters.
Released on YouTube, the series stars Chanchlani and his crew, and has already smashed over 100 million views across its four chapters (with chapter one alone hitting 37 million!).
'My audience deserves to watch something big'
Chanchlani said releasing Ekaki for free on YouTube was a way to thank his loyal audience: Meri janta ne itna support kiya hai... "they deserve to watch something big."
By writing, directing, producing, and starring in Ekaki himself, he made sure every detail matched his original idea.