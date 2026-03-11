Ashish Chanchlani on 'Ekaki''s YouTube release: 'I wanted creative freedom'

Plot of 'Ekaki' and its viewership

Ekaki is all about a boys-only trip with a horror-sci-fi twist, exactly how Chanchlani pictured it.

He stuck to his vision even when others suggested adding female characters.

Released on YouTube, the series stars Chanchlani and his crew, and has already smashed over 100 million views across its four chapters (with chapter one alone hitting 37 million!).