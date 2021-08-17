Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wraps Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi docu-drama

The seriesaims to chronicle the untold story of Paes and Bhupathi, who were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Monday announced the team has finished shooting for the upcoming docu-drama on veteran Indian tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, saying that she is full of gratitude that they managed to pull off "this massive production across the world" during the pandemic. Titled Breakpoint, the series has been co-directed by Tiwari and her filmmaker-husband Nitesh Tiwari.

Series aims to chronicle the untold story of Paes-Bhupathi

This will be the first time the pair has helmed a project together after delivering blockbusters like Dangal (Nitesh) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (Ashwiny). The series, backed by the couple's banner Earthsky Pictures, aims to chronicle the "untold story of Paes and Bhupathi," who were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999.

She took to Instagram to share the news

She took to Instagram and posted a picture with her husband, Paes, and Bhupathi. "A year and half journey with @mbhupathi & @leanderpaes comes to an end to only begin a new journey of our friendship for life. @niteshtiwari22 and I co-directing for the first time. Writing and documenting a story of two extremely talented champions in the form of a docu-drama," she wrote.

Series is gearing to stream on ZEE5

The Panga helmer thanked her team for coming together in making Breakpoint, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. The series is gearing to stream on ZEE5. "We are filled with immense gratitude that along with our studio partners @zee5 we could pull this massive production across the world in these trying times of pandemic," she wrote.

I hope the audience will enjoy the series: Ashwiny

She said she hopes the audience will enjoy the series -- coming soon on the streamer -- as much as the team enjoyed hearing and speaking to the world champions. "Aspiration. Inspiration. Onwards and upwards to Indian sports," she added.

Here is what she shared on Instagram

Paes, Bhupathi were collectively nicknamed the 'Indian Express'

Paes and Bhupathi, collectively nicknamed the "Indian Express," played together from 1994 to 2006 before reuniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011. They also had a public fallout but have put that behind them now. Bhupathi shared the same picture on Instagram and thanked the Tiwaris, writing that the pair was the apt choice to chronicle their story.