Bad Bunny's historic Grammy win marred by ice raids
At the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny made history by winning both Best Musica Urbana Album and Album of the Year.
But instead of just celebrating, he took a stand on stage, saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," and "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we're humans and we are Americans," calling for respect toward immigrants.
Bad Bunny reminds everyone immigrants are Americans too
Bad Bunny's speech came as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were ongoing across the country.
He reminded everyone that immigrants are people too—Americans who deserve dignity—not labels or stereotypes.
He also encouraged fighting injustice with love.
Bad Bunny has always been vocal about activism
Bad Bunny has never shied away from activism.
Back in 2018, he called out Trump's response to Hurricane Maria and has spoken out against harsh immigration policies before.
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl halftime show
He's set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, 2026, cementing his place as both a music icon and a voice for social justice.