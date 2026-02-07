Bad Bunny's historic Grammy win marred by ice raids Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

At the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny made history by winning both Best Musica Urbana Album and Album of the Year.

But instead of just celebrating, he took a stand on stage, saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," and "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we're humans and we are Americans," calling for respect toward immigrants.