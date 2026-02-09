Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show: Setlist, guests, and more
Entertainment
Bad Bunny just made Super Bowl history, lighting up the Super Bowl stage with a set packed full of his biggest hits—think "Titi Me Pregunto" and "Yo Perreo Sola."
The stage turned into a buzzing Puerto Rican street scene, complete with dancers, food stalls, and even a wedding moment.
Bad Bunny brought his friends along
This wasn't just Bad Bunny doing his thing. Lady Gaga dropped in to sing "Die With a Smile," Ricky Martin brought the energy with "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii."
It was basically an A-list parade on stage.
Bad Bunny handed a kid a Grammy
One of the sweetest moments? Bad Bunny played a video of himself winning a Grammy, handing a Grammy prop to a young boy.
The whole show was an epic celebration of culture—and honestly, it felt like one for the books.