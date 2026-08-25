'Batwara 1947' loses steam; collects ₹53cr worldwide in 11 days

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 opened with ₹5.75cr on Day 1 and saw a significant jump to ₹13.5cr on Day 2 (Independence Day).

However, the film's collection dropped to ₹2cr on the first Monday and ended its opening week with ₹33.6cr.

The second weekend didn't bring much improvement either, with earnings of just ₹35L on the second Monday (Day 11).

Currently, its India net haul is at ₹37.15cr and India gross at ₹44.09cr. Globally, it has collected ₹53.04cr gross.