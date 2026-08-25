'Batwara 1947' loses steam; collects ₹53cr worldwide in 11 days
What's the story
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is struggling to make a mark at the box office. The film, which clashed with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 on August 14, is yet to touch the ₹40cr net mark in India. In contrast, Awarapan 2 has already raked in ₹136.25cr net by Day 10 of its release.
Box office journey
Looking at film's collections in detail
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 opened with ₹5.75cr on Day 1 and saw a significant jump to ₹13.5cr on Day 2 (Independence Day).
However, the film's collection dropped to ₹2cr on the first Monday and ended its opening week with ₹33.6cr.
The second weekend didn't bring much improvement either, with earnings of just ₹35L on the second Monday (Day 11).
Currently, its India net haul is at ₹37.15cr and India gross at ₹44.09cr. Globally, it has collected ₹53.04cr gross.
Earnings comparison
'Awarapan 2' is well ahead of 'Batwara 1947'
By the end of Day 11, Awarapan 2 has earned nearly ₹100cr more than Batwara 1947 in India net collections.
While Awarapan 2 is racing toward the ₹150cr milestone, Batwara 1947 is struggling to maintain momentum and is heading toward an underwhelming theatrical run.
The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹120cr and will incur losses due to its poor performance at the box office.