Hadid's post raises Lyme disease relapse concerns; exploring the disease 

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her hospital stay. The photos showed the 28-year-old model lying in a hospital bed, connected to IV drips and wearing an oxygen mask. She captioned the post , "I'm sorry, I always go MIA. I love you guys." However, she didn't explain why she was hospitalized, leading followers to speculate about a possible Lyme disease relapse.

Supportive gestures Mother Yolanda reveals her daughter's health struggles Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, commented on the post with the words "Lyme warrior." Gigi Hadid, her sister, said, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon." Yolanda shared a heartfelt post, talking about her daughter's health struggles on Instagram. She wrote, "As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me." "This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up."

Health journey Hadid's past battles with Lyme disease Hadid was diagnosed in 2012 with Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection known to cause long-term symptoms. She has spoken about her struggle with the illness in the past. In 2023, she revealed she was "finally healthy" after over 100 days of treatment for Lyme and other co-infections. "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," Hadid shared last year.