Mithun ate dustbin biscuits for 'Bengal Files' scene, reveals co-actor

Actor Darshan Kumaar, who will soon be seen in Vivek Agnihotri 's The Bengal Files, recently spoke about his experience of working with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty . This is their second collaboration after The Kashmir Files . Kumaar revealed that he was so impressed by Chakraborty's dedication to his role in The Bengal Files that he "genuinely couldn't recognize him."

Role immersion 'The first time I saw him...': Kumaar recalled shooting experience Kumaar shared, "In The Bengal Files, he's playing a character called 'Mad Man' and what he has done for this role is beyond imagination." "The first time I saw him on set, I genuinely couldn't recognize him. He was completely immersed, walking, talking, and even thinking like the character."

Actor's respect The veteran actor went to great lengths for his role Kumaar also recalled a scene where Chakraborty was "actually eating biscuits from a real dustbin, surrounded by street dogs." He said it was "shocking, yet deeply inspiring." He added that Chakraborty's commitment to authenticity was evident when he painted his tongue black with real color for a scene. "When I asked him, 'Da, isn't this dangerous for your body?', he simply smiled and said, 'We are creating history and I must do justice to this character.'"