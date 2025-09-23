'BB 19': Nehal Chudasama to nominate 6 contestants for eviction
What's the story
According to inside reports, Bigg Boss 19 experienced an unexpected turn of events as former pageant queen Nehal Chudasama was appointed as the sanchalak (judge) of a recent task. This development has likely left fans in shock, especially after she will nominate six housemates for eviction without their knowledge. In the latest episode of the show, the nominations were based on a commentary task where housemates were divided into two teams: Team Shehbaz and Team Pranit.
Nominations
See the nominated contestants
As per Bigg Boss Khabari, the new episode on Tuesday will show Chudasama, who is watching the task from the secret room, choosing Team Shehbaz as the winners. Consequently, all of Team Pranit's members will be nominated for this week's eviction. This shocking twist means that six contestants, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, and Gaurav Khanna, will be at risk of being eliminated from the show during next Weekend Ka Vaar.
Fan anticipation
How will housemates react?
Fans are waiting to see how the housemates react when they learn about Chudasama's role in their nominations. Chudasama was seemingly evicted from the house on Sunday, but was surprisingly taken to the secret room instead to spy on all the contestants. Catch Bigg Boss 19's latest episodes on JioHotstar and Colors TV.