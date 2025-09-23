Nehal Chudasama to nominate 6 housemates

'BB 19': Nehal Chudasama to nominate 6 contestants for eviction

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:37 am Sep 23, 202511:37 am

What's the story

According to inside reports, Bigg Boss 19 experienced an unexpected turn of events as former pageant queen Nehal Chudasama was appointed as the sanchalak (judge) of a recent task. This development has likely left fans in shock, especially after she will nominate six housemates for eviction without their knowledge. In the latest episode of the show, the nominations were based on a commentary task where housemates were divided into two teams: Team Shehbaz and Team Pranit.