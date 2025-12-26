'Bigg Boss 19' winner Gaurav Khanna stands up for wife after party video goes viral

Gaurav Khanna is backing his wife, Akanksha Chamola, after a clip of her dancing at a success party started trending—and drew some online shade. The video showed Chamola celebrating with his publicist's team, but some people criticized her moves and behavior. Khanna quickly clarified that these were the same folks who worked hard to support him during Bigg Boss 19.

What's the story behind the video? Khanna explained, "The girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house."

He said it was their success party and they were just joining in on the celebration.

While he was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, his team worked hard for him in his absence.

How did Khanna respond to critics? He brushed off negative comments, saying he doesn't get affected by trolls or people "with an agenda" against them.

Khanna described Chamola as outgoing and felt everyone deserved to celebrate their efforts.

The internet seems divided—some are cheering for Chamola's right to have fun, while others aren't impressed.