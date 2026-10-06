'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti Tiwari addresses Qazi Touqeer jealousy rumors
What's the story
Rhiti Tiwari, who recently exited Bigg Boss 20, has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with co-contestant Qazi Touqeer. The duo's bond turned sour during a rap task where Tiwari made personal and derogatory remarks. This led to a reality check from host Salman Khan, who questioned her language and whether her animosity toward Touqeer stemmed from insecurity and jealousy.
Admission
'All of us have those thoughts at some point'
In an interview with India Today Digital, Tiwari admitted that she was affected by Touqeer's popularity.
She said, "I think that came out in a much different sense. And you know what, I am not afraid to admit that maybe I had those thoughts."
"Because it's human too. All of us have those thoughts at some point or another."
Reflection
'It was a judgment day for me'
Tiwari, who entered the Bigg Boss house to establish herself as an artist, reveals what it was like as Mahi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh discussed whether Tiwari should be eliminated.
She said, "I think it was the most life-changing moment of my life, almost like a judgment day for me."
"I had to sit and listen to the consequences of everything I had done. And I did not even perceive them to be the way that they became."
Personal bond
Tiwari on her bond with Touqeer
Tiwari admitted that her strong reaction to Touqeer stemmed from a genuine connection with him.
She said that he has impacted her, motivated her, and uplifted her in a way that no one else has.
After her eviction, Touqeer gifted her a ring as a token of luck.
Tiwari later shared pictures with him and wrote, "I've got your back. And when I am back, I'll have it again."
Career aspirations
Would she go back to 'Bigg Boss'?
Despite the controversies, Tiwari said she would love to return to Bigg Boss if given another chance.
She said, "I feel like I was just getting started."
"I was just putting my roots in, just showing you all who I really can be when that was taken away from me."
"So, I would definitely love to go back to Bigg Boss."
New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30pm.