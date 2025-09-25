'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Aneesh-Adhila's fight gets more intense Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 just got a lot more intense thanks to the ongoing clash between Aneesh and Adhila.

What started as a small argument over washing dishes has blown up, especially after a recent bottle task where things got heated—Aneesh splashed water on Noora, and Adhila fired back by pouring water on the floor.

Now, their feud is front and center in the house.