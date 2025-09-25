Next Article
'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Aneesh-Adhila's fight gets more intense
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 just got a lot more intense thanks to the ongoing clash between Aneesh and Adhila.
What started as a small argument over washing dishes has blown up, especially after a recent bottle task where things got heated—Aneesh splashed water on Noora, and Adhila fired back by pouring water on the floor.
Now, their feud is front and center in the house.
Aneesh's controlling behavior divides opinions
Viewers are taking sides: some think Aneesh is too controlling about chores, while others feel Adhila's pushback is justified.
This divide is making the show even more gripping for fans, with teasers hinting that there's more drama ahead between these two.