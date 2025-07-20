Billie Eilish collaborates with James Cameron on 3D project

Announcement details

'Working on something very, very special...': Eilish

Eilish said, "So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here." "Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D." She added, "So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row." The singer didn't reveal additional details about the project.