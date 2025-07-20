Billie Eilish collaborates with James Cameron on 3D project
What's the story
In an unexpected announcement during her Manchester concert, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish revealed that she is collaborating with legendary filmmaker James Cameron on a 3D project. The news was shared while Eilish was performing at Co-op Live, where Cameron was also present. Here's what she said.
Announcement details
'Working on something very, very special...': Eilish
Eilish said, "So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here." "Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D." She added, "So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row." The singer didn't reveal additional details about the project.
Career highlights
Eilish's ongoing world tour
Eilish has previously worked on several films, including the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. She is currently on a world tour for her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released last year. The tour began in September 2024 and will conclude on November 23 at San Francisco's Chase Center.