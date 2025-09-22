'Black Rabbit': How Jason Bateman prepped for physically demanding role
Jason Bateman stars as Vince Friedkin, a man in debt to loan sharks, in the new Netflix series "Black Rabbit," but he skipped any hardcore training and just did "lots of stretching" to prep for the physically demanding role.
The show, created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, dropped on September 18, 2024.
Law's praise for Bateman
At the New York premiere, Jude Law—who plays Bateman's brother onscreen—gave a shoutout to Bateman's humor and insight, which helped bring their complicated sibling relationship to life.
Set in New York City, the story dives into family drama and financial struggles as Jake (Law), the charismatic owner of the restaurant, and Vince (Bateman), who faces a $140,000 debt, navigate family drama and financial struggles.
The cast also features Troy Kotsur, Amaka Okafor, and Cleopatra Coleman.