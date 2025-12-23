Next Article
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of using lawsuits to silence her
Entertainment
Blake Lively's lawyers say Justin Baldoni has been hitting back with "retaliatory lawsuits" and an aggressive media and digital campaign after she reported workplace issues on the set of * It Ends With Us*, which he directed.
They describe it as a "billionaire-financed attempt to bury her, her family and her businesses."
Where things stand now
Lively's $160 million lawsuit is heading to trial in May.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's $400 million countersuit was tossed out by a judge.
Who's representing Baldoni?
Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, called this "an incredibly challenging time," but said his clients are grateful for support and believe the truth will come out.