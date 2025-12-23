Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of using lawsuits to silence her Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Blake Lively's lawyers say Justin Baldoni has been hitting back with "retaliatory lawsuits" and an aggressive media and digital campaign after she reported workplace issues on the set of * It Ends With Us*, which he directed.

They describe it as a "billionaire-financed attempt to bury her, her family and her businesses."