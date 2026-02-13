BOMBAY HC stops VIDNYAN MANE from defaming PALASH MUCHHAL
The Bombay High Court has restrained Vidnyan Mane from making or publishing allegedly defamatory statements about Palash Muchhal, after rumors spread that Muchhal's wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off due to infidelity.
The court said these claims could seriously harm Muchhal's reputation and moved quickly to prevent more damage.
Mane's allegations and Muchhal's response
Mane, who says he's a longtime friend of Mandhana, accused Muchhal of cheating on her and claimed he was defrauded of over ₹40 lakh.
Mane insists he has proof and was at the wedding when it happened.
Muchhal fired back on social media, calling the accusations "baseless and factually incorrect."
His lawyer, advocate Shreyansh Mithare, called the ruling a "significant moment" and a "major relief," saying it "puts an immediate stop to what he termed as false remarks and helps restore fairness."