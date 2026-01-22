Box office prediction: 'Border 2' eyes ₹30+ crore opening
What's the story
The upcoming patriotic film, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has reportedly earned an ₹7 crore gross in advance bookings. The movie is set to release on Friday and is expected to have over ₹30 crore opening day collection. The film's advance booking figures are based on its 2D shows alone and will be further boosted by its Dolby and 4DX formats, per Sacnilk.
Box office showdown
'Border 2' to compete with 'Pathaan,' 'Fighter'
The film has already reported a sale of 1.75 lakh tickets across a total of 13,585 shows. With a U/A 13+ rating and over 5,000 screen release, the film is likely to open quite strongly. Plus, it has no major Bollywood competition during the holiday weekend. It will face stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter for the title of highest Republic Day grosser.
Record aspirations
'Border 2' aims for record-breaking 1st-day collections
Deol's previous hit film, Gadar 2, set a high benchmark by earning an estimated ₹40.1 crore on its first day. The film went on to become an all-time blockbuster with an all-India collection of ₹525.7 crore and a worldwide total of ₹686 crore. Border 2 will aim to surpass these figures and land a spot on the list of highest first-day collections of all time.