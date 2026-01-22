Box office prediction: 'Border 2' eyes ₹30+ crore opening

Box office showdown

'Border 2' to compete with 'Pathaan,' 'Fighter'

The film has already reported a sale of 1.75 lakh tickets across a total of 13,585 shows. With a U/A 13+ rating and over 5,000 screen release, the film is likely to open quite strongly. Plus, it has no major Bollywood competition during the holiday weekend. It will face stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter for the title of highest Republic Day grosser.