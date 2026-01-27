'Border 2' earns ₹59cr on Republic Day; nears ₹200cr mark
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest film, Border 2, has taken the box office by storm, raking in a whopping ₹59 crore on its fourth day of release (Monday, January 26). The war drama, which hit theaters on January 23, right before Republic Day, is now poised to enter the coveted ₹200 crore club within just five days! With this latest haul, the film's total domestic collection has reached ₹180 crore, per Sacnilk.
Box office boost
'Border 2' witnessed a massive surge in earnings
The film's first weekend was nothing short of extraordinary. It opened with ₹30 crore on Friday, followed by a significant jump to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday saw an even bigger surge with collections touching ₹54.5 crore, a massive 49.32% jump in earnings! However, it was Day 4 that truly set new benchmarks for Border 2, benefiting from the Republic Day holiday and strong word-of-mouth publicity.
Record-breaking performance
'Border 2' surpassed 'Dhurandhar's opening weekend collections
In addition to its impressive domestic earnings, Border 2 has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. While Dhurandhar earned ₹103 crore in its first three days, Border 2 easily exceeded that figure. The film's opening day collection of ₹30 crore also surpassed Dhurandhar's ₹28 crore debut in December 2025. However, it fell short of beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Deol's own Gadar 2 which earned ₹32 crore and ₹40 crore respectively on their respective openings.
Critical reception
'Border 2' received mixed reviews from critics
Despite the box office success, Border 2 has received mixed reviews from critics. While some have praised its emotional depth and patriotic fervor, others have criticized it for being indulgent and visually uneven in parts. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.