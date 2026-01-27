'Border 2' earns ₹59cr on Republic Day; nears ₹200cr mark

Sunny Deol 's latest film, Border 2, has taken the box office by storm, raking in a whopping ₹59 crore on its fourth day of release (Monday, January 26). The war drama, which hit theaters on January 23, right before Republic Day , is now poised to enter the coveted ₹200 crore club within just five days! With this latest haul, the film's total domestic collection has reached ₹180 crore, per Sacnilk.

Box office boost 'Border 2' witnessed a massive surge in earnings The film's first weekend was nothing short of extraordinary. It opened with ₹30 crore on Friday, followed by a significant jump to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday saw an even bigger surge with collections touching ₹54.5 crore, a massive 49.32% jump in earnings! However, it was Day 4 that truly set new benchmarks for Border 2, benefiting from the Republic Day holiday and strong word-of-mouth publicity.

Record-breaking performance 'Border 2' surpassed 'Dhurandhar's opening weekend collections In addition to its impressive domestic earnings, Border 2 has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. While Dhurandhar earned ₹103 crore in its first three days, Border 2 easily exceeded that figure. The film's opening day collection of ₹30 crore also surpassed Dhurandhar's ₹28 crore debut in December 2025. However, it fell short of beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Deol's own Gadar 2 which earned ₹32 crore and ₹40 crore respectively on their respective openings.

