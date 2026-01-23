'Border 2' is here: Breaks records, wins hearts

Critics and fans are loving it—Taran Adarsh called it "a thunderous, emotionally charged war epic." Social media buzz is strong too, with many posts praising its patriotic storytelling and performances, and some users posting ratings of 4.5 or 5 stars.

Advance bookings & release

The hype is real: Border 2 smashed advance booking records with ₹9.4 crore and could see opening day collections over ₹35 crore.

It's out now in theaters (including on big-screen formats like 70mm), so if you're into action-packed war dramas or just want a dose of nostalgia from the original Border film—this one's for you!