'Border 2' is here: Breaks records, wins hearts
Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to the classic war film, has finally hit theaters.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, it tells the story of real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The cast also includes Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa, with special digitally de-aged cameos from Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty.
Reviews
Critics and fans are loving it—Taran Adarsh called it "a thunderous, emotionally charged war epic."
Social media buzz is strong too, with many posts praising its patriotic storytelling and performances, and some users posting ratings of 4.5 or 5 stars.
Advance bookings & release
The hype is real: Border 2 smashed advance booking records with ₹9.4 crore and could see opening day collections over ₹35 crore.
It's out now in theaters (including on big-screen formats like 70mm), so if you're into action-packed war dramas or just want a dose of nostalgia from the original Border film—this one's for you!