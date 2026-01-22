Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' won't release in Gulf countries 

The highly anticipated sequel to JP Dutta 's 1997 blockbuster, Border 2, is set to release on Friday. However, reports suggest that the film has been banned in six Gulf countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE due to its perceived "anti-Pakistan" content. This marks another film recently banned in these regions.

Release ban 'Border 2' team's 'attempts proved futile' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now it's given that films which are perceived as having 'anti-Pakistan' content don't get a release in this belt." "Yet the team of Border 2 did make an attempt and sadly their attempts proved futile."

Makers' response 'Border 2' makers remain hopeful despite Gulf ban Despite the setback, the makers of Border 2 are reportedly not worried. The source added, "The makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it as they are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with the moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections." "Even Dhurandhar excelled at the ticket window and money lost due to no release in UAE/GCC belt didn't matter."

Advertisement

Previous bans 'Border 2' joins list of films banned in Gulf countries The ban on Border 2 follows a similar fate for Ranveer Singh's recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar. Other films that have faced bans in the Gulf region include Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (2023), Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter (2024), Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (2025), and John Abraham's The Diplomat (2025). These films were either deemed to have "anti-Pakistan" content or dealt with sensitive political issues related to Pakistan.

Advertisement