Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' continues to earn in crores Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

"Mardaani 3," starring Rani Mukerji as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, is still pulling in crowds as it enters its third week since release.

The crime thriller follows her mission to rescue 93 missing girls from a beggar mafia.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.