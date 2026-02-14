Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' continues to earn in crores
"Mardaani 3," starring Rani Mukerji as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, is still pulling in crowds as it enters its third week since release.
The crime thriller follows her mission to rescue 93 missing girls from a beggar mafia.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.
Film's collection so far
The movie opened with ₹4 crore on Day 1 and reached ₹17.50 crore over its first weekend.
By Day 15 (Feb 13), it had earned ₹41.5 crore in India and grossed ₹63.4 crore worldwide, making it one of Mukerji's top earners.
Budget and OTT details
With a budget of ₹60 crore, "Mardaani 3" has already recovered about 71% of its cost.
Its OTT release is scheduled for March 27, 2026.