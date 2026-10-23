Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' struggles; finishes Week 1 at ₹23cr
What's the story
The Hindi legal drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has raked in a worldwide gross of ₹22.94cr after seven days in theaters. On Thursday, the film earned ₹1.2cr net collection from 3,091 shows across India, reported Sacnilk. However, this is a 20% drop from Wednesday's earnings of ₹1.5cr.
Earnings decline
'Prahaar': Breakdown of domestic and overseas collections
The film's domestic gross collection has reached ₹20.44cr, while overseas markets have contributed ₹2.5cr.
The first-week India net total stands at ₹17.15cr, matching its cumulative domestic net collection after seven days.
The movie recorded 62,147 footfalls on its seventh day, bringing the cumulative footfalls to 7,80,800 by Thursday.
Box office journey
Looking at film's collection in detail
Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story had a slow start, earning ₹2.35cr from 4,133 shows on its opening day (October 16) with an occupancy of 13%.
The collection increased over the weekend to ₹3.65cr on Sunday but fell again on Monday before recovering on Tuesday with ₹3.3cr from 3,294 shows and an occupancy of 24%.
Screening details
Key stats from Thursday
On Thursday, the Hindi 2D screenings of Prahaar recorded an overall occupancy of 11.46%. Morning shows had an occupancy of 5.38%, while afternoon and evening shows reached 10.62% and 12.38%, respectively.
The film's show count fell from its opening day to just over 3,000 on its seventh day, with an average collection per show standing at ₹3,882 on Thursday.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story was released on October 16.
Rao plays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam while Gabbi portrays Jyoti Nikam. Lalit Prabhakar appears as Ajmal Kasab, and Jaideep Ahlawat plays Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali.
The film follows Nikam's involvement in high-profile criminal cases and courtroom battles, exploring the legal proceedings connected to the 1993 Bombay bombings and the prosecution of terrorist Kasab after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.