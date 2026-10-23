Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' struggles; finishes Week 1 at ₹23cr

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story had a slow start, earning ₹2.35cr from 4,133 shows on its opening day (October 16) with an occupancy of 13%.

The collection increased over the weekend to ₹3.65cr on Sunday but fell again on Monday before recovering on Tuesday with ₹3.3cr from 3,294 shows and an occupancy of 24%.