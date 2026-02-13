Box office: 'Mardaani 3' nears ₹40 crore mark Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has pulled in just under ₹40 crore at the box office after two weeks.

The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, saw a 20% dip from its opening week but is still holding steady—even as it is set to face two new releases this weekend: O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main.