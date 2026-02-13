Box office: 'Mardaani 3' nears ₹40 crore mark
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has pulled in just under ₹40 crore at the box office after two weeks.
The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, saw a 20% dip from its opening week but is still holding steady—even as it is set to face two new releases this weekend: O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main.
Looking at the film in numbers
Despite higher production costs compared to Mardaani 2, the film was made in a controlled budget and had solid non-theatrical recoveries.
Thanks to this strategy, the movie is expected to end up as a profitable venture and might escalate its lifetime target to ₹50 crore—a solid feat for a female-led film these days.