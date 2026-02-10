Box office: Naveen Polishetty-Meenakshi Chaudhary's 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' rules Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Anaganaga Oka Raju, a Telugu rom-com starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has turned heads since its January 14 release.

Directed by Maari, the film follows a small-town guy who jumps into local elections to win over his crush—mixing romance and laughs along the way.