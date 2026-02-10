Box office: Naveen Polishetty-Meenakshi Chaudhary's 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' rules
Entertainment
Anaganaga Oka Raju, a Telugu rom-com starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has turned heads since its January 14 release.
Directed by Maari, the film follows a small-town guy who jumps into local elections to win over his crush—mixing romance and laughs along the way.
'Anaganaga Oka Raju' minted money even amid big releases
With reported budgets ranging from ₹8cr to ₹60cr, the movie pulled in ₹81.5-82.65cr worldwide in 22 days.
Even with big-budget releases, it outperformed other releases and earned ₹53.41cr net in India alone.
Streaming details of the film
If you're into lighthearted love stories with quirky twists (and love seeing underdogs win), this one's worth checking out.
The buzz isn't just in theaters—Netflix drops Anaganaga Oka Raju on February 11, so streaming fans can catch up soon!