Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; earns ₹15cr in 4 days
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, witnessed a dip in its domestic earnings on Monday (fourth day of release). The film collected a net collection of ₹2cr from 3,281 shows on October 19, reported Sacnilk. This takes the total India net collection to ₹11.15cr and domestic gross to ₹13.26cr. It was released on October 16.
Box office journey
Looking at film's collection in numbers
The film opened with a net collection of ₹2.35cr from 4,133 shows last Friday. It then collected ₹3.15cr on Saturday from 3,908 shows and ₹3.65cr on Sunday from 3,730 shows.
However, Monday's collections dropped to ₹2cr from 3,281 shows, marking a 45.2% decline compared to Sunday's earnings of ₹3.65cr.
Despite this drop, the film's first four days have resulted in a total overseas gross of ₹2.15cr, thereby taking the global gross earnings to ₹15.41cr so far!
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy and footfall on 4th day
On Monday, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story recorded an overall occupancy of 25.36%. The morning shows had a 7.46% occupancy, which increased to 24.92% in the afternoon and peaked at 33.77% during the night shows.
The film saw a total footfall of 1,00,535 on its fourth day and a cumulative footfall of 4,92,852 over the opening four days!
Film synopsis
More about courtroom drama 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar revisits some of the most high-profile criminal cases in India's recent history through the lens of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
The film delves into the trials related to the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, highlighting Nikam's involvement in these landmark legal battles.
It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.