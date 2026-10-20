Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; earns ₹15cr in 4 days

The film opened with a net collection of ₹2.35cr from 4,133 shows last Friday. It then collected ₹3.15cr on Saturday from 3,908 shows and ₹3.65cr on Sunday from 3,730 shows.

However, Monday's collections dropped to ₹2cr from 3,281 shows, marking a 45.2% decline compared to Sunday's earnings of ₹3.65cr.

Despite this drop, the film's first four days have resulted in a total overseas gross of ₹2.15cr, thereby taking the global gross earnings to ₹15.41cr so far!