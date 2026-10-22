Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; global gross reaches ₹21cr
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's latest offering, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office earnings on Wednesday (October 21). The Hindi legal drama raked in ₹1.5cr net from Indian markets on its sixth day of release, marking a 54.5% decline from Tuesday's collection of ₹3.3cr. Despite the dip, the film's total India net collection has now reached ₹15.95cr and worldwide gross stands at ₹21.4cr, per Sacnilk.
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Looking at 'Prahaar' in numbers
On Wednesday, Prahaar was screened in 3,231 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 19.15%.
Morning shows had a 7.46% occupancy rate, which increased to 22.62% for afternoon screenings and reached 21.54% during evening hours before dropping slightly to 20.54% for night screenings.
The film attracted around 78,244 footfalls on its sixth day alone, bringing the total footfalls to over seven lakh (7,18,653) in just six days!
Earnings trajectory
A gradual upward trend for 'Prahaar'
Prahaar had a modest start, collecting ₹2.35cr net in India on its opening day (October 16).
The film's earnings saw an upward trend over the weekend, peaking at ₹3.65cr on Sunday before witnessing a drop on Monday.
However, it bounced back with increased earnings on Tuesday only to record another decline on Wednesday.
The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹19cr and overseas markets contributed ₹2.4cr to its total gross collection of ₹21.4cr worldwide.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar is a Hindi-language legal drama inspired by the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
Rao plays the titular role and the film revisits landmark criminal cases in India, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The supporting cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.