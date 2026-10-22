Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; global gross reaches ₹21cr

On Wednesday, Prahaar was screened in 3,231 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 19.15%.

Morning shows had a 7.46% occupancy rate, which increased to 22.62% for afternoon screenings and reached 21.54% during evening hours before dropping slightly to 20.54% for night screenings.

The film attracted around 78,244 footfalls on its sixth day alone, bringing the total footfalls to over seven lakh (7,18,653) in just six days!