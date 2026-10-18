'Nayyi Navelli' grows; worldwide gross crosses ₹10cr
What's the story
Yami Gautam Dhar's latest release, Nayyi Navelli, witnessed a significant increase in its box office collections on the second day of its theatrical run. The Hindi comedy-horror drama raked in ₹4cr net collections across India on Saturday (October 17), reported Sacnilk. This marks a 23.1% jump from its opening day earnings of ₹3.25cr. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹10.13cr after two days.
Earnings breakdown
Breakdown of film's collections
The cumulative India net collection stands at ₹7.25cr, with domestic gross earnings reaching ₹8.63cr. Overseas markets contributed ₹75L on Saturday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹1.5cr.
The film achieved these second-day earnings across 5,945 shows, compared to 6,281 shows on Friday.
Despite a decrease in the number of shows, its overall occupancy increased from 11% on opening day to 14% on Saturday.
Occupancy details
'Nayyi Navelli's occupancy details on Saturday
The Hindi 2D version of Nayyi Navelli recorded an overall occupancy of 21.99% on Saturday. Morning shows had an occupancy of 7.77%, while afternoon shows reached 24.08%.
Evening occupancy stood at 24.46%, followed by a peak of 27.15% during night screenings, making it the highest among the four slots.
The film recorded footfalls of 1,79,695 on Saturday alone, bringing its two-day total to a whopping 3,34,706 footfalls!
Film overview
This is what the film is about
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is his Bollywood directorial debut. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.
Set in Meerut, it follows Mohini (Gautam Dhar), a new bride. Her brother-in-law suspects that she is a daayan (witch), leading to chaotic situations.
The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Sonal Jha, and Sushmita Mukherjee.