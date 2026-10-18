'Nayyi Navelli' grows; worldwide gross crosses ₹10cr

The cumulative India net collection stands at ₹7.25cr, with domestic gross earnings reaching ₹8.63cr. Overseas markets contributed ₹75L on Saturday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹1.5cr.

The film achieved these second-day earnings across 5,945 shows, compared to 6,281 shows on Friday.

Despite a decrease in the number of shows, its overall occupancy increased from 11% on opening day to 14% on Saturday.