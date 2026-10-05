'Hanuman Ansh' continues rampage; earns ₹423cr in 59 days
What's the story
The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, continued to perform well at the box office even on its ninth Sunday. The film witnessed a significant rise in its daily earnings on October 4, collecting ₹3cr net in India on Day 59 alone. This brought its cumulative India net collection to an impressive ₹324.73cr and gross collection to ₹383.56cr, reported Sacnilk. Globally, its gross haul stands at ₹423.26cr.
Box office boost
Looking at the film in numbers
The film saw a 42.9% increase in its daily India net collection compared to Saturday's earnings of ₹2.1cr on Day 58.
This surge in collections is attributed to the film being screened across 1,399 shows on Day 59, with an overall occupancy of 57%.
The Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 69.79% on this day alone!
Earnings journey
Weekly breakdown of 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film's weekly earnings have varied greatly throughout its theatrical run.
It started with ₹1.08cr in Week 1, adding ₹40L in Week 2, and then jumped to ₹10.4cr in Week 3 before peaking at an impressive ₹90.25cr during Week 5!
The movie also raked in ₹44.8cr during Week 7 and another ₹29.2cr during its eighth week.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi-language spiritual drama written and directed by Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji, and his teachings.
The cast includes Purnima Tiwari as Ram Dulari, Chandan Anand as Dr. Ram Nandan Bhosale, Anil Rastogi as Mahantji, Gulshan Pandey as Inspector Dharam Singh, and Shedge as younger Maharaj Ji.