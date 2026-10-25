Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' nears ₹20cr in India
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, witnessed a significant increase in its box office earnings on Saturday. The film raked in ₹1.15 crore across 892 shows on October 24, a whopping 91.7% rise from Friday's collection of ₹60 lakh. This brings the total net earnings to ₹18.9 crore, with a domestic gross of ₹22.51 crore and overseas earnings of ₹2.75 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Looking at 'Prahaar's 1st-week collections
Despite the surge in Saturday's collections, the film's latest daily earnings were still 63.5% lower than its first Saturday collection of ₹3.15 crore.
The average collection per show on Day 9 was ₹12,892.
In its first week, Prahaar earned ₹17.15 crore, with Sunday being its best day at ₹3.65 crore.
This was followed by Tuesday at ₹3.3 crore and opening Saturday at ₹3.15 crore before dipping to ₹1.2 crore on Thursday and ₹60 lakh on Friday, respectively.
Audience turnout
Overall occupancy and footfall details
The Hindi 2D screenings of Prahaar saw an overall occupancy of 30.08% on Day 9.
Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 10.62%, which rose to 27.62% in the afternoon and further increased, with evening shows at 32.77% and night screenings leading at 40.38%.
This increase in audience turnout during later shows contributed to Saturday's box office earnings spike, with a footfall of nearly 49K people, bringing the total audience count to over eight lakh so far!
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story is based on the real-life courtroom battles of Ujjwal Nikam, who prosecuted terrorists involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Rao plays public prosecutor Nikam while Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam.
Lalit Prabhakar essays Ajmal Kasab while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali in this legal drama.