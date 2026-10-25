Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' nears ₹20cr in India

Despite the surge in Saturday's collections, the film's latest daily earnings were still 63.5% lower than its first Saturday collection of ₹3.15 crore.

The average collection per show on Day 9 was ₹12,892.

In its first week, Prahaar earned ₹17.15 crore, with Sunday being its best day at ₹3.65 crore.

This was followed by Tuesday at ₹3.3 crore and opening Saturday at ₹3.15 crore before dipping to ₹1.2 crore on Thursday and ₹60 lakh on Friday, respectively.