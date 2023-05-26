Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' will grow over the weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 10:18 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story has set a benchmark for a set of filmmakers in India. The film's subject is sensitive and that has been the biggest USP for the film. With no superstar or notable personality, the Sudipto Sen directorial has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark as per box office collection. The film is still quite steady at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 213.17 crore. The collections will grow by folds on the weekend. However, it received negative reviews from critics. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

